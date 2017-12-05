PM Chastanet Impromptu Panelist at Chamber AGM

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – PRIME Minister Allen Chastanet was an impromptu third panelist at the 133rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture held on November 29, where Martin Dorville of Massy Stores St. Lucia was re-elected President.

The Prime Minister, who “dropped by” directly from the airport upon return from one of his many international meetings, could not resist joining the engaging discussion on “Rethinking Disaster Preparedness and Business Continuity Planning”.

Leathon Khan, representing the Insurance Council of St. Lucia, and Leslie Jn. Baptiste, President of the Shipping Association of St. Lucia, were the lead discussants who advised forcefully and poignantly the importance of business continuity planning and appropriate insurance coverage in an era of more frequent and more powerful weather phenomenon.

Both panelists reiterated the high vulnerability of St. Lucia and the rest of the Caribbean to disaster, both man-made and natural, and strongly suggested that there was need to look at insurance, including business interruption insurance alongside the disaster preparedness and business continuity plans, in addition to supply chain management issues and options.

Prime Minister Chastanet added a more macroeconomic perspective to the discussion by updating the meeting of the efforts of his and other CARICOM leaders’ efforts in recent times.

According to Chastanet, much of his travels have been in support of building and finding international support to help combat, mitigate, address and counter the physical and economic impacts and requirements brought about by climate change. The Prime Minister touted climate change as the single most pressing issue facing the region and that he was driven by “fear” and “feelings of helplessness” in relation to this issue.

Meanwhile Dorville and his existing Board were reelected by acclamation, while the two remaining vacancies were filled by acclamation by Jason King of St. Luciaa Distillers Ltd. and Cheryl Renwick of Renwick and Company. The complete Board of Directors are:

President: Martin Dorville, Massy Stores St. Lucia

1St Vice President: Thecla Lewis, Lewis Industries Limited

2nd Vice President: Karen Peter, Caribbean Metals Limited

Immediate Past President: Gordon Charles, J.Q. Charles Group of Companies

Member: Jason King, St. Lucia Distillers Ltd.

Member: LanfrazeCherubin, Windward and Leeward Brewery Limited

Member: Trevor Louisy, St. Lucia Electricity Services Ltd.

Member: Cheryl Renwick, Renwick and Company

Member: Anya Whitfield, Mediazone Productions Inc.

Member: Sue Monplaisir, 1 Audio Inc.

Member: Ross Gardner, Carasco and Son Limited

The rest of the agenda of the Annual General Meeting was also completed with presentation and acceptance of the Audited Financial Statements and the presentation of the Executive Director’s Report.