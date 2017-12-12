Pinehill Funwalk Continues To Make A Difference!

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – THE 18th annual PinehillFunwalk, which was held on Sunday August 27 this year, was themed “Walk to make a difference!” The event, which attracted over 6,000 participants, sought to go beyond just being a fun sporting event, but pursued a message of healthy lifestyles for those taking part.

Further to this, the PinehillFunwalk, for the third year, committed to making a donation from proceeds to the World Pediatric Project. This year, Pine Hill and Peter and Company Distribution also sought to support the Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association, an organization that has been crying out for greater financial assistance in recent times.

On Thursday December 7, Pine Hill and PCD organized a media presentation at their offices in Cul de Sac, where the two organizations were formally presented with their checks.

The World Pediatric Project (Saint Lucia) mobilizes diagnostic and surgery teams to heal children who lack access to pediatric specialist care. Working in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the WPP provides advanced surgical and diagnostic care to Saint Lucian children at home — through the assistance of visiting experts or in the United States.

Accepting on behalf of WPP, Cajetun Murray thanked Pine Hill and PCD, while explaining that the organization was made up of several volunteers and parents who gave support to the families in need. She pointed out that in some cases some of the members who were also parents stood in, where possible, when parents of children travelling for overseas care were unable to make it. She, therefore, stressed the need for more volunteers to come forward to assist the WPP.

Anthony Avril, Executive Director of the Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association, for his part, lamented that at the moment his organization was working with limited staff, some of whom were now volunteering their services or had to be placed on rotation. He, too, commended Pine Hill and PCD and reiterated the health benefit of the walk and other sporting activities, to the Saint Lucian society.

The Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association, which was founded in 1972, has been the main support organization here for visually-impaired. The organization has, over the years, also afforded the general public numerous eye-care and eye-screening services.

Greg Mathurin, Senior Sales and Marketing Manager at PCD, said he was quite pleased with the fact that his company had stuck with the pledge made three years ago to assist such organizations in a very tangible way.

Also speaking at the media presentation Thursday’s was Krystal Francois, Brand Manager for Pine Hill, who commended the sponsors and the “movement of loyal Pine Hill Funwalkers” for their continued support.

“PCD and Pine Hill are committed to making a contribution to the World Pediatric Project and the Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association and today with the help of our sponsors and die-hard Pine Hill walkers, we are able to fulfill this promise,” Francois said.

She went on to thank the sponsors for their continued commitment to the PinehillFunwalk “which seeks to raise the consciousness of Saint Lucians, to maintain healthy and active lifestyles.”

Corporate sponsors for the 2017 PinehillFunwalk were FLOW, Blue Waters and RCI. Platinum sponsors: Grace and Farmers Choice. Gold sponsors: Diquez, Scotiabank, Seven Seas, Choice TV, Undercurrent Holdings Inc. Silver sponsors: Kellogg’s, Swiss, Excel Signs, Landmark Events, LUCELEC, Artisal Pastry and Dutch Lady.