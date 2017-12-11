NYC Encourages Support For Caribbean Youth Fest

PRESS RELEASE – THE Saint Lucia National Youth Council echoes its support for Caribbean Youth Fest 2017. The youth competition is scheduled to take place in Vieux Fort on December 17.
Youth Fest continues to be a platform for talented young Saint Lucians to showcase their skills, and has led to many opportunities for these stars to bloom.
The artists for this year’s competition were selected by a panel of judges to compete for 1st and 2nd place positions in two individual categories, “Teens” and “Twenties”, from which a 2017 Youth Star will emerge. The selections were made from original audition tracks submitted by over 75 artists. Finalists will be attending a special training programme to prepare them for a performance of world-class standards.
The finalists are:
TEENS:
Yannette James
Britney Forsythe
Jamal Joseph
Amil James
Dyllan Stanislaus
Kristian Lawrence
LyletonCornwalis
Travis Mathurin
Virgil Joseph
Deshawn Augustin
TWENTIES:
Alex Klien
Bill Stanislaus
Brendon Charlery
Jamal Henry
Johnnel Leo
Lennie Joseph
Mandela Edga
Larry Eugene
Quan Auguste
Shaquille Wilkinson
The Saint Lucia National Youth Council congratulates all the participants and encourages them to represent themselves and their communities to the best of their abilities. Special commendation is also extended to the Youth Fest organizing team for their hard work over the years. We encourage the public to go out to support our young aspiring artists.