NWU Seeks Labour Department’s Intervention Regarding Anse Chastanet Hotel

PRESS RELEASE – THE National Workers Union (NWU) has requested the intervention of the Department of Labour on an industrial relations matter between the management of Anse Chastanet Hotel and the NWU.

An industrial agreement between the parties on behalf of the hotel workers has ended. The union has since submitted new proposals to the hotel and to date a positive reply is yet to come.

The NWU is expecting the Labour Commissioner to advise the parties on the necessity for getting together to commence and conclude the new round of negotiations.

A general meeting is being planned for the workers to decide on the way forward.