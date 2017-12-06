Normalcy Restored After Sudden Suspension of Services at Civil Status Registry and Office of the Adjudicator

Share This

















The Civil Status Registry and the Office of the Adjudicator inadvertently remained closed for the better part of Tuesday, December 5, 2017 after an electrical fault resulted in temporary disruption to the operations of both offices.

The Fire Service was summoned and a thorough investigation was launched into the situation.

The Department of Justice is, therefore, pleased to inform that investigations have been satisfactorily concluded, and that full services to the public will resume on Wednesday, December 6, 2017.

The Civil Status Registry and the Office of the Adjudicator apologize to the public for any inconvenience caused.