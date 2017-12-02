Inter-Commercial Netball Results

Share This

















THE top of the table clash between Teachers and Best of Eleven did not really live up to expectations as Best of Eleven emerged victorious by a 56-39 score-line. Best of Eleven jumped to an early lead 15-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Going into the second quarter, Teachers were forced to make some changes, but this did not prevent Best of Eleven extending their lead by 9 to close off the half 30-21.

In the third quarter, Teachers kept stringing the changes in order to get the right combinations on the court, but though they narrowed the score, they still trailed by 13 (30-43) at the end.

The final quarter was no different to the third with Best of Eleven outscoring Teachers 13-9 to reach 56-39.

For Teachers, Melissa John netted 36 from 49 attempts with Michelle Rogers scoring 3 from 6 attempts.

For Best of Eleven, Shem Maxwell scored 46 from 56 attempts,Glatta Gabriel netted 6 from 10 and Matheline Walters 4 from 7.