Heads Meet As CARICOM Marks 45 Years of Diplomatic Relations With Cuba

PRESS RELEASE – PRIME Minister Allen Chastanet joined Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Cuba at the Sixth CARICOM-Cuba Summit in Antigua and Barbuda last Friday.

Chairman of CARICOM, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell of Grenada, co-chaired the meeting with President of Cuba, Raúl Castro, as the grouping marks 45 years of diplomatic relations between CARICOM and Cuba.

At the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was expected to be signed between the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and Cuba’s Agency for Civil Defence, “which will provide opportunities for closer collaboration, especially following the devastating impact of the September 2017 hurricanes across the region, and the increased focus on climate change resilience.”

The heads were also expected to discuss CARICOM-Cuba cooperation in commercial and economic areas as well as climate change.

While in Antigua, Chastanet, who is also Chairman of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, was expected to attend the third sitting of the OECS Assembly on Saturday to deliver opening remarks and a motion to be tabled on “Building Climate Change Resilience in the OECS”.