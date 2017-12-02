Futsal Semifinals Clash Tonight

Share This

















The Beausejour Indoor Practice Facility will this evening host the Corporate Warfare Futsal semifinal clash. Like previous matches leading to this evening’s showdown, one can expect the lively entertainment to continue in the stands as the four teams battle it out in fierce rivalry for a spot in this year’s final.

The action will start from 6:30 p.m. as Sandals take on Windjammer. The two teams have scored a combined 41 goals between them heading into the semifinals. Brandon Wallace leads the way for Sandals with 7 goals, followed by his team mate Omari Florentville with 6, including a hat trick. Also among the goal scorers are Dereck Joseph and Samuel Sepherin.

For Windjammer, leading their campaign will be MiandadSoudine and Tyson Fedee, both with 6 goals each, with the latter scoring a hat trick. Windjammer will also depend on the versatile Yannic George.

By all indications, this one is expected to go down to the wire.

At 8:30 p.m., the tempo will shift gears as the team with the second most goals in the tournament — Goddard/PCD (22) — will face WASCO.

Hat trick goal scorer Dujon Joseph will lead Goddard/PCD’s charge; he will have alongside him Trisan James, Selence Barthelmy, Hamish Christopher, Joshua Prospere, Tard Modeste and Nye Henry.

The tournament’s leading goal scorer is Richard Annius (8), including a hat trick, and he will want nothing less than a win when WASCO make their way on centre court.

With 13 goals under their belt heading into the semifinals, WASCO will have to step up their game and avoid throwing away their scoring opportunities when presented with them. The likes of Ahmed Chandler and Dylan Sonson will also have to come big on the night.

To date, 237 goals have been scored from 37 matches, with 155 from the preliminary stage, 47 from the round of 16, and 35 from the quarterfinals.

Also, this evening from 7:30 p.m., fans coming in to take in the matches will be in for lots of entertainment as at the halfway stage centre court will be ablaze with a celebrity matchup between Media Workers versus Artistes.

The VOICE will be fielding Kendell “Scady” Eugene and veteran goalkeeper Vilan Edward, Eli Parkinson, Kwame Spooner, Raphael Callender, and Ebony Altidor (female) and former national female player Jamilla Henry.

The remainder of the squad reads: Arthur Tisson (MCE), Elijah Williams, Kwency “Pringles” Griffith, and Kiedel Sonny (Vybe Radio), Kenson Casimir (DBS), Ryan Casimir (Saint Lucia Sports Online), Tennyson Glasgow (MBC), Shamoir Jn. Baptiste, Koen Cesar, while Michael Pierre from Vybe Radio will manage the team.

Up to press time yesterday, the final squad to represent the artistes was not finalized; however, Ezra “dafunmachine” Augustin will make an appearance on centre court.

Meanwhile, tournament organizers have selected eighteen of the best and most exciting players who did not make it to the semifinal round this year who will be divided into two groups of nine to play in the All Star Game scheduled for next Friday prior to the grand finals.

The players selected are: Lynch Isidore, Dyke Francis and Randy Poleon (Teachers Union), GivalLubin (Royal Saint Lucia Police Force), Darnal Reynold (Ministry of Infrastructure), Delvin Langellier (Arktel Services), Hyacinth Smith (Ministry of Agriculture), Tariq Tommy (LUCELEC), Anthony James (Flow), Dusty Daniel (1st National Bank), Triston Pierre (St. James Club), Shaquille Degazon (Renwick and Company), Andrew Charles (Saint Lucia Air and Sea Port Authority), Mario Daniel and Iran Cassius (Caribbean Metals Limited), Ron Dupre (Courts Saint Lucia)) and Niale Alexander (Scotia Bank).