Flow Uplifts Piaye With Latest Christmas Project

PRESS RELEASE – SAINT LUCIA’S leading telecommunication service provider is back at it again as they continue to execute their promise of uplifting communities across the island this Christmas season.

On Saturday, December 2, Flow visited the beautiful and quiet community of Piaye, Choiseul, where staff volunteers cleaned the laundry and comfort facility in preparation for painting by partner companies St. Clair & Associates Inc. (STACS) and Harris Paints Ltd.

As Flow colleagues shared some laughs with members of the Choiseul Constituency Council and Piaye residents, the small group of workers did an exceptional job at achieving the day’s objective.

Team Flow handed over three food hampers to three deserving and needy families in Piaye and Balca communities. While the company’s goal is to share the love this Christmas season, they also aim to provide customers with the best cable TV, broadband, mobile and fixed line experience. The community of Balca was recently connected on the Flow broadband network.

Flow wants to make everyone feel special this Christmas, as the company is giving one lucky customer from each district on island a $2000 cash prize. There is also the grand prize of a $13,000 Smart Home Technology Bundle with a smart TV, smartphone, computer, tablet and lots more.

To qualify for the prize draws, customers can sign up for selected combo plans on Saint Lucia’s fastest 4G LTE network, top up at least $15 or more or purchase any Flow mobile handset. Also, they can sign up for landline, postpaid mobile, TV, broadband or even upgrade an existing service.

The 2017 Flow Christmas campaign includes well over $100,000 worth of giveaways, gifts, cash and prizes, community giving, and discounts.