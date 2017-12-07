Empowering Single Mothers Through Multifaceted Skills Development

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – THE St. Lucia Crisis Centre (SLCC) in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) will be conducting a Multifaceted Skills Development Programme aimed at empowering single mothers.

The programme is geared towards providing capacity building services to improve the economic and social situation of twenty young mothers and their families.

The Centre will provide training in sewing various items for income generation and life skills training, including work ethics and parenting.

Interested persons may contact the St. Lucia Crisis Centre for further information at telephone number 453-1521 or at its 107 Chaussee Road, Castries office.