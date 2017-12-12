Campari Extends Chances To Win Trip To Trinidad Carnival

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – CAMPARI, the world’s most stylish liquor brand, Campari, has extended the entrance period for entrants and hopeful participants in the brand’s Caribbean campaign “Win a Trip to Trini Carnival 2018”.

The brand has extended its campaign closing date for consumers in The Bahamas, Belize, Grenada, and St. Lucia to Friday, December 15, 2017.

For a chance to “Win A Trip To Trini Carnival 2018”, consumers can purchase a bottle of Campari and receive a scratch card; text the code provided to 1876-499-0099 or enter the scratch code via the Campari XP app (Found in both the Google Play Store and Apple Store).

In the promotional campaign, 10 winners have a chance to receive an all-expense paid trip to Trinidad Carnival 2018, which encompasses airfare, accommodation, spending money, two Tribe Rogue Carnival costumes, and VIP access to sponsored lead-up events.

The faces of the campaign throughout the Caribbean have been Jamaican sensation Shenseea and Trinidad’s “The Viking” BunjiGarlin, who have each performed at Campari showcases for the campaign in a move to familiarize its consumers with the promotion and the brand’s contemporary style executed with flair.

“Carnival in the Caribbean is all about coming together for unison enjoyment, and we can’t wait for consumers from all around the region to experience Trinidad Carnival 2018. For those consumers that haven’t secured their chance to win, there is still a little bit more time for them. So we are encouraging all over the legal drinking age to take advantage of this opportunity,” said Michelle Brown, Regional Commercial Director for Campari in the Caribbean.

Participants in “Win A Trip To Trini Carnival 2018” have until Friday, December 15, to enter in the promotional campaign in Bahamas, Belize, Grenada, St. Lucia, and Trinidad & Tobago. Stay tuned to the press for additional details on the campaign to follow, which include the announcement of the winners soon after the draw.