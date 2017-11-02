Sunil John and Aaron St. Rose Are Inaugural 8-Ball Duos Champions

Share This

















THE 2017 Cue Sports Saint Lucia Inc 8-Ball Duos pool finals held at the Vide Bouteille Cultural Club in La Clery last Saturday rounded off a superb tournament.

Fourteen of the sixteen duos who qualified for the tournament final were in competition mode as Charles Wilson and Curtis Epiphane of Castries proved a no-show. In the end, it was tournament favourites Sunil John and Aaron St. Rose of Vieux Fort who captured the first annual 8-Ball Duos title, defeating Selwyn Surage and Gary Khadoo of Vieux Fort 2-0.

Second place went to Selwyn Surage and Gary Khadoo while Miguel Philip and Lloyd Nicholas of Soufriere secured the third spot.

In the first round of matches, Mark Henry and KennaiAmedee of Soufriere defeated Gibson Felix and Andy Brown of Vieux Fort 2-1. Lloyd Nicholas and Miguel Philip defeated Zach Maxwell and Sean Carter of Micoud 2-0. Dwight Calixte and Joel Harding of Vieux Fort won by default over Charles Wilson and Curtis Epiphane of Castries.

Sunil John and Aaron St. Rose defeated Lucius Morris and Cecil Gaston of Vieux Fort and Mon Repos respectively 2-0. Annius Nicholas and Nynas Laurencin defeated Marius John and Bradley David of Castries 2-1. Harold Marcellin and Wade Emmanuel of Vieux Fort defeated Kevin Nicholas and Jn. Pierre Edward of Soufriere 2-0. Selwyn Surage and Gary Khadoo defeated Timothy Atkins and Libert Charlemagne of Vieux Fort 2-0. Mark Simeon and Kenrick Victor of Vieux Fort defeated Cyrus Frederick and Miguel Edward of Micoud 2-1.

In round two, Lloyd Nicholas and Miguel Edward of Soufriere defeated Mark Henry and KennaiAmedee 2-0. Sunil John and Aaron St. Rose played Dwight Calixte and Joel Harding and won 2-0. Anius Nicholas and Nynas Laurencin of Soufriere defeated Harold Marcellin and Libert Charlemagne 2-0. Selwyn Surage and Gary Khadoo defeated Mark Simeon and Kenrick Victor 2-0.

In semifinal action, Sunil John and Aaron St. Rose defeated Lloyd Nicholas and Miguel Philip 2-1 while Selwyn Surage and Gary Khadoo played Anius Nicholas and Nynas Laurencin and won 2-0. In the third place match, Lloyd Nicholas and Miguel Philip defeated Anius Nicholas and Nynus Laurencin 2-0

Meanwhile, organizers of Cue Sports Saint Lucia Inc. would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the winners of the inaugural tournament and say thanks to all those who participated. CSSI also thank the sponsors of the tournament, Pierre, Mondesir and Associates and Gemini Impressions and look forward to their continued support.