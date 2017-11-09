Second Round CWI Regional Cricket Scores

Share This

















GUYANA notched up their second win of the season after chasing down a target of 39 in 14.5 overs against Windward Islands in Gros Islet. VeerasammyPermaul’s four-for triggered a Windward slide in their second innings as they slipped from 163 for 4 to 244 all out, setting up a tiny chase for Guyana that they completed with seven wickets to spare.

Windward Islands seemed on course for setting a sizeable total when Kirk Edwards was striking a half-century in a 58-run stand with Roland Cato, but then 19-year-old Sherfane Rutherford struck before Permaul dismantled the middle and lower order, and just like that Guyana needed 39 for victory.

In their chase, although Guyana tottered to 30 for 3, the target was never going to cause too much concern.

Rutherford, in just his third first-class game, caused Windward Islands plenty of problems in their first innings, too, taking 6 for 32 to help knock them out for 151.

At Brain Lara Stadium — Trinidad

Leg-spinner Imran Khan snatched his 19th five-wicket haul in first class cricket but it proved in vain as Trinidad and Tobago Red Force were held to a draw by Jamaica Scorpions on the final day of their second round contest on Sunday.

The 33-year-old finished with six for 59 as Scorpions, resuming the day on 29 for one in their second innings, were dismissed for a paltry 141 at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Captain Paul Palmer top-scored with 52 and Derval Green got 30 but the visitors collapsed from 100 for four at one stage, losing their last six wickets for just 41 runs.

Set 193 for victory, Red Force ended on 84 for three with captainDeneshRamdin hitting an unbeaten 31 and Green returning with his pace to capture two for 55.

Red Force stumbled early on losing both openers as Jeremy Solozano fell for 7 and Amir Jangoo for 17, both to Green in successive overs.

Solozano was caught at the wicket and Jangoo bowled, as Red Force slipped to 29 for two and when Roshon Primus was run out for nine, Red Force were in deeper trouble at 45 for three.

But Ramdin battened down the hatches in an innings lasting 42 deliveries and a shade over three-quarters of an hour as he put on 39 with Tion Webster who ended 15 not out.

At Kensington Oval — Barbados

Pacer Garvin Tonge collected 6 for 21 from 12 overs, finishing with match figures of 9-26, as the Pride were bowled out for 116 in their second innings about 50 minutes before the scheduled close of their second-round match.

Windies white-ball player Ashley Nurse hit eight fours and three sixes in the top score of 67 from 71 balls in a 1 ¾-hour stay at the crease and was the only Pride batsman who reached 20.

Jeremiah Louis, the Player-of-the-Match for a memorable all-round performance with ball and bat, formalized the result for the Hurricanes, when he had Nurse caught at long-off to end with 3 for 43 from 10.3 overs and match figures of 9 for 112 to follow up a crucial first-innings half-century earlier in the day.

Tonge’s performance followed a rearguard led by Louis that gave the Hurricanes a 120-run, first-innings lead, when they were bowled out for 233 around 20 minutes past the scheduled lunch interval.

Louis, the Hurricanes first-day bowling hero, gathered 62 from 109 balls in close to two hours that included six fours and one six to lead the way with the bat for the visitors.

He added 50 for the last wicket with Jason Campbell to frustrate the Pride, after the Hurricanes slumped to 183 for nine and looked in danger of being dismissed for less than 200.

Part-time off-spinner Kenroy Williams collected a career-best 5 for 50 from 20 overs to be the pick of the Pride’s bowlers.

Scores in the match: Barbados Pride 113 and 116; Leeward Islands Hurricanes 233.