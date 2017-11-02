School Sports: Under-15 Football, Under-15/19 Netball Results

Share This

















MATCHES continued in the 2017 Department of Youth Development and Sports Schools programme at various venues around the island on Tuesday in Under-15 football and Under- 15/19 netball.

Here are the results in the Under-15 football competition.

St. Mary’s College defeated Bocage Secondary 5-0 with goals from Keshawn James (2) and 1 each from Joachim Johnson, Jason Augustin and Ziggy Hinkson.

Babonneau Secondary had the better of Entrepot Secondary 4-1. The goal scorers for Babonneau were Berty Marcellus (9th and 72nd minutes) and Yanic Noel (54th and 57th minutes). Entrepot’s lone goal was scored by Josh Harrow in the 45th minute.

Vide Bouteille Secondary defeated Gros Islet Secondary 4-1 while Vieux Fort Comprehensive had a similar margin of victory over Anse Secondary.

In netball, three matches were played on Tuesday at the Vieux Fort Community Court in the Under-15 competition.

Choiseul Secondary defeated AnseGer Secondary 11-7. For Choiseul Secondary, Velenie Gustave netted 7 out of 23 attempts and Nella Nelson 4 from 18. Dalia Charlemagne scored 5 from 14 attempts for AnseGer Secondary.

Micoud Secondary beat Soufriere Comprehensive 14-12. For Micoud, MeaRaggie netted 8 from 18 attempts and Briana Daniel 6 from 18. For Soufriere Comprehensive, Tancy Pascal scored 11 from 19 attempts.

Beanfield Secondary had the better of Vieux Fort Comprehensive 8-3.

At the Beausejour Indoor Facility, St. Joseph’s Convent and Castries Comprehensive played to a 14–14 tie.

Corinth Secondary defeated Grande Riviere Secondary 36-8. For Corinth, Dasha Eugene scored 29 from 33 attempts and AvionaModeste netted 7 from 10.

In an Under-19 encounter, Sir Arthur Lewis Community College defeated Jon Odlum Secondary 15-3. NatakiDupre scored 13 from 23 attempts for SALCC.