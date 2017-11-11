Scene of Death

By Marlan J. Leon

Share This

















Puffy eyes, laden with tears, drench solemn faces

Eyes which seem like grey clouds pouring rain

Speak a story of unbearable pain

Dying for a morsel of solace

Faces contorted by grief

With no consolation or relief

Wails of agony reverberate in the church hall

As death has made an absolute call

An ominous hush stifles the air as the coffin is wheeled in

Dark as death

Smooth as satin

They look to see if the glass is fogged up by his breath

Eyelids clasped shut by death’s cold, clammy hands

A soul whisked away to unreachable lands

A place of no return

A truth no one can fully discern

He was once as bright and enigmatic as a burning fire

Now, only the cold, impotent ashes remain

For his life has been extinguished by death’s disdain

Now devoid of any feelings, thoughts or desire

Slowly, the coffin is wheeled to the front aisle

Right under the priest’s nose

Mustering a wry smile

Preparing to preach a sermon contrary to the truth everyone knows

He prays for a doomed soul

With a shower of words which are akin to watering a wilted flower

Crying over spilt milk which has curdled and turned sour

Walking on a shoe missing its sole

He knows the beauty of being alive

But death is the thorn in the rose

A sunset signaling the day’s close

As darkness and coldness arrive

He’s a groomed orator perched on a pulpit

Preaching to ears hungry for comfort

Like ships in a maelstrom longing for a safe port

A sea of calm to appease a tempestuous spirit

Like words imprinted in a book, the words are engraved in his head

A myriad of funerals have made the use of paper almost redundant

Only new names to remember as the deaths have become abundant

No longer is he bogged down by a fear of the dead

Loved ones are choked up with grief and regret

Grieving that they will never see the young man again

Regretful in the way they treated him with disdain

Like an unwanted pet

All he needed was a listening ear

Someone to feel his pain

Understand the enormity of his strain

Someone to care

But they all cast him aside

Nonchalantly, they ignored him

Like a lost ship swept downstream

To the mercy of the ocean’s current and tide

They never offered him a bed to sleep, but now his head rests on velvet

Never did anyone embrace his meager frame

Nor was there any warmth when mention was made of his name

But now, they all stare at his corpse with eyes dripping wet

His eulogy is solemnly read

Misdeeds and trials carefully omitted from the pages

Not one mention is made of his ravages

They won’t tarnish his name now that he is dead

The young man’s killer is in the funeral as well

To ensure he isn’t in the realm of the living

Blending in effortlessly with those grieving

As, unknown to them, he has a tumultuous story to tell

Of many violent fights

Looking carefully at every corner and turn

Healing from wounds which sting and burn

The cause of many sleepless nights

In order to live, he had to strike his enemy dead

Ensure he never recovered from that injury

More an instance of self preservation than fury

And so, he put a bullet through his head

With grim satisfaction he smirks in the church

Only regretful that his rival is no longer alive to be despised

Raging thoughts in contrast to the organ’s solemn reprise

As he leaves, like a vulture welcoming death, jumping off his perch

With one last glance, he walks away

No longer tethered by that fearful apprehension

Free from all the tension

One less worry for the day