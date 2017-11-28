SALCC Social Work Team Supports Crisis Centres

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – A group of students of the Social Work Theory and Practice 1 Course (Department of Continuing Education, Sir Arthur Lewis Community College) made a much-needed presentation to the St. Lucia Crisis Centre.

The students provided grocery items to the organization for the preparation of healthy meals for the children who attend the Ione Erlinger-Forde After-School Programme.

The theme, “Reach One, Help One”, emphasizes that in helping someone you must first reach out to that person to determine their situation and needs and only then you can offer assistance that will improve that person’s life.

The team comprised Verene James, ShenelleYansen, Heidi John, Annella Francois, and Randelle Leon.

The students delivered remarks commending the St. Lucia Crisis Centre for its tremendous efforts in supporting families despite its limited resources.

Lecturer, Sister Gustave, was present at the handing-over ceremony on November 21 at the Crisis Centre.

Managing Director of the Centre, Lancia Isidore, expressed thanks on behalf of the students of the Ione Erlinger-Forde After-School Programme for such an initiative and wished them success in their studies and said she looked forward to more collaborative efforts in future.