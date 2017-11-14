Saint Lucia Second At OECS Swim Champs

Share This

















SAINT Lucia placed second with 1,344 points in the 2017 OECS Swim Championships which was staged at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre in Gros Islet from last Friday through Sunday.

Grenada won the championship, winning with combined scores 1,360 points. Antigua Barbuda placed third with 1,240.50 points, while Saint Vincent and the Grenadines placed fourth with 807.50 points.

At Friday evening’s opening ceremony, the best-ever staged by the host at the RHAC, local and visitors alike were treated with masquerade, dance, and soca music. Present to take in some of the entertainment and a few breath-taking relays were Minister of Youth Development and Sports, Edmund Estephane; Permanent Secretary Donavan Williams; OECS Representative, Yoshabel Durand; and Secretary General of the Saint Lucia Olympic Committee, Alfred Emmanuel.

After a whopping 122 events in three days of intense competition under the watchful eyes of FINA Certified Referee Errol Clark, the host captured a combined total of 90 medals — 38 gold, 32 silver and 28 bronze.

The top individual performances from Saint Lucian swimmers came from Antoine Destang, who contributed 63 points and broke six OECS records in the Male 8-and-Under 25-metres freestyle (14.87 seconds), 50-metres freestyle (31.09 seconds), 100-metres freestyle (17.75 seconds), 25-metres backstroke (17.75 seconds), 25-metres butterfly (15.26 seconds), and 100-metres individual medley (1 minute and 22.07 seconds). Destang also broke two age group records in 50-metres freestyle and 25-metres butterfly.

Niama Hazell made her mark by racking up 57 points and breaking the 11-12 girls category record in 50-metres freestyle and 50-metres breaststroke.

In the 11-12 boys’ category, D’Andre Blanchard contributed 66.5 points on the chart.

Mikaili Charlemagne captured the Girls 13-14 with a total of 79 points for Team Saint Lucia and breaking an OECS 50m-backstroke record with a new time of 31.85 seconds and an age group record.

Jayhan Odlum-Smith earned 60 points and broke five 13-14 age group records.

Terrel Monplaisir also made his contribution, breaking two 13-14 age records.

In the 15-17 girls category, Eden Crick scored 75 points; Mikaela Casimir 69; and in 18-and-Over men, Jonathan Calderon had 80 points.

SLASA is grateful to have been the host of this year’s championship and looks forward to building an even stronger team in 2018 for the 28th OECS Swim Championship slated to be held in Antigua.