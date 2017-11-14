RISE (St. Lucia) Inc. Recognizes Int’l Child Rights Week

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – RISE (St. Lucia) Inc. recognizes the rights of children and young people to survive and thrive during this International Child Rights Week, being observed from November 13-20 — and beyond.

November 13–20 is recognized annually around the world as International Child Rights Week, a week during which the world celebrates the rights of children as outlined in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UN CRC), and a week which leads up to Universal Children’s Day — November 20 — the day on which the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959, and the UN CRC, in 1989.

The UN General Assembly recommended that all countries observe November 20 annually as a day of activity devoted to promoting the welfare of children around the world. During this week, RISE will be sharing information with the general public, media, and especially children and youth on child rights and responsibilities, and specifically on child abuse and its prevention, on November 19, recognized internationally within the week as Child Abuse Prevention Day.

Daily Intro: Rights are things every child should have, or be able to do, to survive and thrive. All children everywhere have the same rights. These rights are listed in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, a landmark human rights treaty, agreed to and signed by all but two countries (Somalia and USA).

All the rights are equally important and inter-connected. Sometimes, we have to think about rights in terms of what is best for children in a given situation, and what is critical to life and protection from harm. Rights come with responsibilities. As children grow, they have increasing responsibility to make choices and exercise their rights.

Day 1:

Article 1– Everyone under 18 has these rights.

Article 2– All children have these rights, no matter who they are, where they live, what their parents do, what language they speak, what their religion is, whether they are a boy or girl, what their culture is, whether they have a disability, whether they are rich or poor. No child should be treated unfairly on any basis.

Article 3 — All adults should do what is best for you. When adults make decisions, they should think about how their decisions will affect children.

Article 4 — The government has a responsibility to make sure your rights are protected. They must help your family to protect your rights and create an environment where you can grow and reach your potential.

Article 5 — Your family has the responsibility to help you learn to exercise your rights and to ensure that your rights are protected.

Article 6 — You have the right to be alive.

Article 7 — You have the right to a name, and this should be officially recognized by the government. You have the right to a nationality (to belong to a country).

Article 8 — You have the right to an identity – an official record of who you are. No one should take this away from you.

Article 9 — You have the right to live with your parent(s), unless it is bad for you. You have the right to live with a family who cares for you.

Article 10 — If you live in a different country than your parents do, you have the right to be together in the same place.

Day 2:

Article 11 — You have the right to be protected from kidnapping.

Article 12 — You have the right to give your opinion, and for adults to listen and take it seriously.

Article 13 — You have the right to find out things and share what you think with others, by talking, drawing, and writing or in any other way unless it harms or offends other people.

Article 14 — You have the right to choose your own religion and beliefs. Your parents should help you decide what is right and wrong, and what is best for you.

Article 15 — You have the right to choose your own friends and join or set up groups, as long as it isn’t harmful to others.

Article 16 — You have the right to privacy.

Article 17 — You have the right to get information that is important to your well-being, from radio, newspaper, books, computers and other sources. Adults should make sure that the information you are getting is not harmful, and help you find and understand the information you need.

Article 18 — You have the right to be raised by your parent(s), if possible.

Article 19 — You have the right to be protected from being hurt and mistreated, in body or mind.

Article 20 — You have the right to special care and help if you cannot live with your parents.

Article 21 — You have the right to care and protection if you are adopted or in foster care.

Article 22 — You have the right to special protection and help if you are a refugee (if you have been forced to leave your home and live in another country), as well as all the rights in this Convention.

Day 3:

Article 23 — You have the right to special education and care if you have a disability, as well as all the rights in this Convention, so that you can live a full life.

Article 24 — You have the right to the best health care possible, safe water to drink, nutritious food, a clean and safe environment, and information to help you stay well.

Article 25 — If you live in care or in other situations away from home, you have the right to have these living arrangements looked at regularly to see if they are the most appropriate.

Article 26 — You have the right to help from the government if you are poor or in need.

Article 27 — You have the right to food, clothing, a safe place to live and to have your basic needs met. You should not be disadvantaged so that you can’t do many of the things other kids can do.

Article 28 — You have the right to a good quality education. You should be encouraged to go to school to the highest level you can.

Article 29 — Your education should help you use and develop your talents and abilities. It should also help you learn to live peacefully, protect the environment and respect other people.

Day 4 ;

Article 30 — You have the right to practice your own culture, language and religion — or any you choose. Minority and indigenous groups need special protection of this right.

Article 31 — You have the right to play and rest.

Article 32 — You have the right to protection from work that harms you, and is bad for your health and education. If you work, you have the right to be safe and paid fairly.

Article 33 — You have the right to protection from harmful drugs and from the drug trade.

Article 34 — You have the right to be free from sexual abuse.

Article 35 — No one is allowed to kidnap or sell you.

Article 36 — You have the right to protection from any kind of exploitation (being taken advantage of).

Article 37 — No one is allowed to punish you in a cruel or harmful way.

Article 38 — You have the right to protection and freedom from war. Children under 15 cannot be forced to go into the army or take part in war.

Article 39 — You have the right to help if you’ve been hurt, neglected or badly treated.

Article 40 — You have the right to legal help and fair treatment in the justice system that respects your rights.

Article 41 — If the laws of your country provide better protection of your rights than the articles in this Convention, those laws should apply.

Day 5:

Article 42 — You have the right to know your rights! Adults should know about these rights and help you learn about them, too.

Articles 43 to 54 — These articles explain how governments and international organizations like UNICEF will work to ensure children are protected with their rights