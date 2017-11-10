OECS Joins NDC Partnership

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – THE OECS Commission is proud to be one of the newest members of the NDC Partnership, an initiative launched at COP22 in Marrakesh, Morrocco, to build in-country capacity and increase knowledge sharing so that climate policies have meaningful and enduring impacts, and drive increasing global ambition over time.

Made up of developing and developed countries and international institutions, the Partnership:

• Facilitates Technical Assistance and Knowledge Sharing: The Partnership supports countries in defining processes, policies, and plans to advance NDC implementation, while facilitating access to targeted technical assistance and fostering greater collaboration across sectors.

• Creates and Disseminates Insightful Knowledge Products that Fill Information Gaps: The Partnership raises awareness of and enhances access to climate support initiatives, best practices, analytical tools, and resources. Information to address specific implementation needs is made available through online portals, as well as communities and networks that generate opportunities for knowledge sharing.

• Promotes Enhanced Financial Support for NDC Implementation: The Partnership works with governments to better understand and address constraints so that they may access bilateral and international support programmes. The Partnership aims to align development finance initiatives more strongly and coherently with NDC implementation.

Live as of November 2, the NDC Partnership launched Climate Watch, an online platform that puts comprehensive, up-to-date climate data and analysis at the world’s fingertips.

A true product of partnership, Climate Watch brings together dozens of data sets to empower policymakers, researchers and others with the information they need to help countries achieve ambitious climate goals while enhancing sustainable development.

With the most recent additions of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Uruguay and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), the Partnership now comprises 62 country members and eleven international institutions.