New and Improved Match Centre For Digicel Regional 4-Day

CWI News

Cricket West Indies (CWI) continues its role and function to grow the coverage of the Digicel Regional 4-Day Championships, via the match centre on www.cricketwestindies.org.

Cricket fans can follow ball-by-ball scores either on the website or via the WINDIES LIVE smartphone app, available on Android Google Play and the Apple App store.

Fans will find full scorecards for each match, in addition to team, tournament and player statistics after each match and round of play. The tournament point’s standings are also updated after each round to reflect results and points leaders.

The live video streaming will be expanded to three cameras mid-way the tournament, giving fans a better viewing experience. Audio commentary will also be available. Viewers have also been able to access wicket replays and full replay of matches available on the match centre platform from Tuesday.

Commercial Director, Dominic Warne, says, “We’re delighted to increase the opportunities for our fans to watch live cricket. Streaming these Digicel Regional 4-Day Championship matches ensures that both avid fans and newcomers to cricket have the chance to follow every game and watch their local stars and future WINDIES heroes, wherever they are in the world.”

This will also serve as the platform to reach not only the West Indian diaspora abroad, but to also make inroads in the Asian cricket market as well as non-traditional cricket markets.

“The Digicel Regional 4-Day Championships continue to be the premier tournament that fuels our cricket, particularly our Test team. We believe in growing and nurturing this product that has proven to be a success in the past and will only continue to aid West Indies Cricket in the future,” noted Warne.

Round 3 bowls off today: Jamaica Scorpions versus Barbados Pride at Sabina Park; Leeward Islands Hurricanes versus Guyana Jaguars at Warner Park; St. Kitts and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force versus Windward Islands Volcanoes at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.