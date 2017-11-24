National Students’ Council Elects New Executive

Share This

















A new executive of the Saint Lucia National Students’ Council was elected during its Annual General Assembly last Friday in the conference room of the Mental Wellness Centre.

The General Conference was attended by 13 student councils from schools around the island. The assembly seeks to foster cohesion and unity throughout the national student body. This year, the event was held to commemorate the global observance of “International Students Day” (November 17).

The programme commenced with remarks from outgoing President, Joshua Harrow, and Second Vice-President of the National Youth Council. The two expressed their gratitude to the students present at the organization’s highest decision-making forum and encouraged participants to appreciate the opportunity to exercise student rights.

Jeshurun Andrew, NYC President, followed up by engaging student leaders in a period of reflection during his presentation on the “Importance of Student Leadership”, placing emphasis on the demands of executive roles in the National Executive.

For the first time, individual councils were given the opportunity to report to the gathering, an element that will remain part of the annual programme to give students greater ownership of the organization.

Following the break in proceedings, Kirt Hosam, OECS Learning and Development Manager, challenged the students’ call to serve. He presented on “Creating Personal Mission Statements” and delved deeper into the essence of leadership. Students then met in groups to set a mandate for the new executive.

During this segment of the programme dubbed “Introduction to Student Leadership – What’s Next?”, the assembly voted on two amendments to the constitution. The amendments are as follows:

• Each delegation can only submit three nominations to contest positions on the executive.

• Final year students cannot be nominated to run for the positions of Vice-President and General Secretary.

Following the lunch break, the General Assembly proceeded to elect a new executive for the year 2017-2018. The new executive of the National Students Council is as follows:

• President – Leeryk De Lima (Sir Arthur Lewis Community College)

• Vice-President (Districts 1-4) — Kendal Seraphim (Sir Arthur Lewis Community College)

• Vice-President (Districts 5-8) – Kherim Nelson (Choiseul Secondary School)

• General Secretary – Sasha Polius (St. Joseph’s Convent)

• Assistant Secretary – Deshawn Augustin (Anse Ger Secondary School)

• Treasurer — Anaiah Ferdinand (Sir Arthur Lewis Community College) (Re-elected)

• Public Relations Officer – Tiah Arnold (St. Joseph’s Convent)

All positions with the exception of Vice-President (1-4) were keenly contested as 13 students ran in hopes of securing their spot on the National Executive. The position of Vice-President (1-4) was unopposed.

The executive was sworn in by Mary Wilfred, Director of Youth in the Department of Youth Development and Sports. The election process was conducted by the Electoral Committee comprising Returning Officer, Raejean Montoute; NYC First-Vice President, Nyus Alfred; NYC Second Vice-President, Ajani Lebourne; and Saralee Williams, Youth and Sports Officer attached to the NYC. The elections were supervised by Alymphia Lionel, Civic and Voter Education Coordinator at the Electoral Department.