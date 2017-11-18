Mango Bowl Regatta Launched

Share This

















THE Saint Lucia Yacht Club (SLYC) was filled with excitement on Monday as they partnered with sponsors for the official launch of Mango Bowl Regatta 2017.

Gene Lawrence, SLYC Commodore, welcomed everyone with full anticipation for another fantastic regatta setting sail next week. With registrations still streaming in for this year’s regatta, it is expected that 150 sailors will be attracted to the shores of Saint Lucia.

Regatta Director, Lily Bergasse, exhibited her enthusiasm in welcoming back many previous sponsors as well as a new gold sponsor — the BodyHoliday. Although the BodyHoliday has been a sponsor in previous years, Consuelo Dupal-Florent, Marketing Representative, expressed the increased level of support is to further develop relationships with the local sailing community. They are excited to be part of an event that brings regional sailors to Saint Lucia on an annual basis.

Again partnering as a silver sponsor, Dive Saint Lucia works with the SLYC on many events and projects. The environmental cause added — being registered as a “Clean Regatta” with Sailors for the Sea – is a partnership between these two organizations that can only strengthen. Both are bonded by the drive to keep our seas safe and clean!

Bergasse recognized all the sponsors during the celebratory evening to promote the partnerships. On board for 2017 are: IGY Marina, Island Water World, Johnsons Marine Hardware, Cafe Ole, Saint Lucia Distillers, Windward & Leeward Brewery, Cariquisine, Greening the Caribbean, Saint Lucia Sailing Association, Tropical Shipping, FLOW, KP Marine, and EXEL Signs. Official photography of all racing and outside events is by iFete.net, as they have graciously donated their services!

Racing commences on Saturday, November 25 finishing Sunday, November 26 in the afternoon. The Skipper’s Briefing will be held at the SLYC. Registration is still open, with early registration and a chance to win the Mango Bowl Raffle ending on November 18.

There will be a prize-giving fete on Saturday night at IGY Marina hosted by Cafe Ole. On Sunday, after the racing is finished, SLYC will host their Mango Bowl BBQ with a prize-giving as well.