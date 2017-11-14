Local Surveyors Attend Major Conference

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – A nine-member team of surveyors led by Rufinus Baptiste, FRICS, over the weekend returned from Trinidad where they attended the 6th annual Caribbean Valuations and Construction Conference jointly sponsored by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and the International Property Tax Institute (IPTI) in Co-operation with the Institute of Surveyors of Trinidad and Tobago (ISTT).

This year’s Theme was “Best Practices and Experience Sharing”.

More than 300 international, regional and local experts met in the conference room of the Hilton Hotel in Trinidad to share their knowledge, experience and perspectives at this year’s Caribbean conference from November 1-3.

The other members of the St. Lucia team comprised of Celsus Baptiste, Winsbert Felix, Andre Mathurin, Ronald Gardner, Tedburt Theobalds, Egbert Louis, Theresa Alexander-Louis and Marissa Justin.

Next year’s Conference is scheduled to take place in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) is a global professional body. We promote and enforce the highest professional qualification and standards in the development and management of land, real estate, construction and infrastructure.