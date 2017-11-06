Lions & Leos of Zone 3B Mid-Year Conference

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – THE Lions and Leos of Zone 3B (Saint Lucia) are just days away from welcoming the Lions and Leos of Multiple District 60 at the 29thMid-Year Conference from November 8–12 at the Bay Gardens Beach Resorts under the theme, “Lionism: Our Pride, Our Passion, and Our Purpose”.

Despite the ravages done by Hurricane Irma and deadly storm Maria, we are hopeful that our delegation will comprise two hundred people.

During the Conference, members will participate in Cabinet and Council meetings, seminars and workshops. Our workshops will focus on climate change and its effects on small developing states as well as communications, public relations and service organizations.

The conference will receive greetings from our Past International President Lion Robert Libin, who will do so on behalf of our International President, Dr. Naresh Aggarwal.

The programme will also include a courtesy call on our Governor General and Minister for Social Equity as well as a number of social activities, culminating with a formal Council of Governors Ball hosted by our Council Chairperson, Lion Nadine Bushell, PMJF.

Zone 3B (Saint Lucia) is proud to host the 29thMid-Year Conference in the year when we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the introduction of Lionism in Saint Lucia. We take this opportunity to express our gratitude to the many individuals and organizations who have collaborated with us in ensuring that this Conference becomes a reality.

If you are service-minded and want to give back to community, come join a Lions or Leo club near you. The Lions and Leos of Saint Lucia are on social media.