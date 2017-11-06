Share This

















‘Never Give Up!’ Event Slated For Nov. 19

PRESS RELEASE – ARE you a budding poet? Do you enjoy literature and spoken word performances? Is gospel one of your favourite genres of music? Be a part of KL Productions Poetry Contest & Gospel Concert under the theme, “Never Give Up!”

Individuals of all ages are invited to be a part of this experience and indulge in literary works of local participants and gospel renditions by local artists. This Poetry Contest & Gospel Concert is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 19 at Chateau Heritage in Dennery. The event is produced as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week St. Lucia celebrations, which run from November 13–19.

All interested individuals can contact Samuel Lubin at samuelkl758@gmail.com to register for the competition by submitting a short excerpt from their pieces. The contest winner will be provided with a tablet.

Young entrepreneurs are also invited to sell food and drinks as well as showcase their products at this event.

The concert and competition will be staged as a positive outlet for the youth to showcase their talents within the field of arts.

Kl Productions – One Beat Ahead is an entertainment company which caters to live performances, business launches, award ceremonies, parties, fund raising events and funerals. The company also produces lyrics for local Gospel Artists.

An initiative of the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, Global Entrepreneurship Week connects people through activities designed to help them acquire the skills and networks necessary to take the next step, no matter where they are along the startup spectrum. Visit gew.co to learn more!