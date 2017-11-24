Katie Kyle Awarded One-Year Scholarship

Share This

















IN line with the FINA policy on Development and Universality, FINA has implemented programmes in order to help in the progress of aquatics in the five continents.

Saint Lucia Junior Sportswoman of the Year for 2016 and Saint Lucia Amateur Swimming Association Junior Swimmer of the Year, Katie Kyle, has struck gold — not in the pool this time around, but is a proud recipient of a FINA Scholarship.

According to reports, FINA has approved the allocation of funding in order to support Katie’s training and development. The aim of the programme is to identify, qualify and prepare a limited number of athletes aspiring towards qualifying for the FINA World Championship and the Olympic Games.

A member of the Sharks Swim Club, Katie is currently attending college in the United Kingdom — at Plymouth College – where she will be under the watchful eyes of Director/Head Coach of Swimming, Robin Armayan, and Deputy Director, Roberto Pavoni.

The VOICE spoke to Indy Kyle, Katie’s mother, who said, “After receiving the news of the FINA Scholarship for Katie, I was very pleased that she was yet again another step closer to her main goal — Tokyo 2020.”

She continued, “This scholarship will help take the burden off our family financially in providing Katie with all she needs for swimming. The scholarship is awarded to one swimmer per federation and FINA decided on Katie being Saint Lucia’s top female swimmer. Again, my family and Katie would like to thank the Saint Lucia Swimming Association and FINA for giving Katie the opportunity to do Saint Lucia proud.”

Based on information received, FINA has accepted the Plymouth Leander Programme as a High Performance Centre, which means that Katie stays with the programme she started at Plymouth Leander in September 2017.