Fuel Price Adjustments

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – THE public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail prices of diesel, LPG 20-, 22- and 100-lbs. cylinders have been changed. However, the retail prices for gasoline and kerosene remain unchanged.

The following price changes take effect from Monday, November 6, 2017:

• Diesel – decreased from $12.60 to $12.59 per gallon

• 20-pound cylinder LPG (9.07 kg) — from $32.40 to $31.55 per cylinder

• 22-pound cylinder LPG (9.98 kg) — from $35.92 to $34.99 per cylinder

• 100-pound cylinder LPG (45.36kg) — from $201.24 to $197.00 per cylinder

• Gasoline remains unchanged at $2.80 per litre or $12.75 per gallon

• Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.41 per litre OR $6.39 per gallon

The public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday, November 27, 2017.