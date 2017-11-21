Flow Mission Day To Benefit Dominican Children

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – C&W Communications and Flow business units across the region observed their third annual Mission Day last Thursday where employees came together to live and celebrate the company’s mission – Connecting Communities, Transforming Lives. This year, Flow’s efforts are being directed towards the markets affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, in a show of solidarity with the C&W family.

Across the business from Honduras to Grenada, colleagues are collecting relief items, raising funds, and donating to the C&W Charitable Foundation. The purpose of the annual event is to help employees understand behaviours associated with the company’s values, to demonstrate those shared values in a tangible fashion, and to drive employee engagement.

In the case of Flow Saint Lucia, in addition to the projects the company and its employees are already undertaking to uplift the various communities around Saint Lucia, the decision was taken to launch a special Book and Toy Drive for the children of Dominica, and to extend Mission Day into a two-week activity.

Bins have been placed beneath the Christmas tree at Flow retail outlets in Castries (Dayana Centre), Vieux Fort (Daher Building), Gros Islet (Baywalk Mall, Rodney Bay) and Soufriere (Church Street) as well as the company’s Corinth headquarters. Scores of colleagues wearing their Mission Day t-shirts got the ball rolling, dropping in their books and toys.

But the effort has been extended beyond just the Flow staff, however. Customers are invited and encouraged to visit a Flow outlet, and to drop in new or soflty-used toys and books, puzzles, games, dolls, block sets, storybooks, stuffed toys, sporting equipment for children of all ages. At the end of November, the donations will be prepared for shipment to Dominica.

In the spirit of volunteerism, starting in January, each Flow employee will receive one paid day-off each calendar year to volunteer within their communities. According to CEO, John Reid, “At C&W, we are walking the talk and encouraging you not only to give your money but also your time to truly impact the communities in which you live and work.

“As we keep the momentum going, I am also pleased to announce a Mission Trip to one of the impacted markets where employees from across the company will engage in relief and restoration efforts. In the coming weeks, we will share more information about how you can join us and get involved. Cable & Wireless has been working within the communities of Latin America and the Caribbean for over a hundred years and we remain committed to their ongoing development and prosperity.”