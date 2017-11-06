Flow, C&W Business Back Business Month

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – THE island’s leading telecommunications service provider is joining the Department of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs to present November as Business Month. The slate of activities is sponsored under the C&W Business and Flow 4G LTE brands.

The theme of the month, which includes a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Finance Symposium, the Saint Lucia-Taiwan Partnership Trade Show, and a TEPA/ICT Association Digital Marketing Symposium, is “Promoting an Entrepreneurial Culture – Innovation and Creativity.”

With a total contribution in excess of $50,000, Flow will provide all telecommunications infrastructure services for all official events, catering for the Digital Marketing Symposium, prizes for various activities, advertising and promotion of the exciting series of events, and facilitation of a live stream.

Flow, Official Communications Partner of Business Month, was represented at the launch on Wednesday morning at Hewanorra House. Among the other organisations represented were the Southern Business Association, the Manufacturers Association, and the Youth Business Trust.

Anselm Mathurin, Commercial Lead for Flow Saint Lucia, said: “We thank the Department of Commerce for inviting us to collaborate on this initiative, which lines up with our support for programmes like Junior Achievement, which help encourage young people to explore their fullest potential. We are also partners with the Government of Saint Lucia in the creation of a National Start-Up Tech Incubator and, of course, we have embarked on a major eCommerce project with the Saint Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association and two other private sector partners.

“Our continued investment in technology platforms, network, and systems, to ensure that our fellow citizens can enjoy affordable, reliable access to First World services, is just a platform for our young (and not so young) people with great ideas, with wonderful concepts for new products and services. I encourage you to buck the trend, take advantage of the opportunities that are out there — and there are many. Find the courage to start something today, even while you hold down your day job.”

Other key contributors to Business Month include the Trade Export Promotion Agency and the Information and Communications Technology Association of Saint Lucia.