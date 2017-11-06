Fit4Life – The New Year Revolution

Share This

















THIS is another in a series of articles intended to expose our readers to pertinent information regarding their fitness efforts. It is produced mainly on the basis of research done by Rodriguez “Rodja” Constantine, owner of REPTS (Registered Exercise Professionals & Therapists). Rodja has over 20 years experience in the field.

NUT INTAKE MAY LOWER THE RISK OF OBESITY

Eating just one serving of tree nuts a day may help lower the risk of metabolic syndrome and obesity, according to a new study published in the journal PLOS ONE. The study looks at the association between tree nuts (almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamias, pecans, pine nuts, pistachios and walnuts), metabolic syndrome (MetS) and obesity in a population with a wide range of nut intake ranging from never to daily.

Researchers at Loma Linda University studied 803 Seventh-day Adventist adults using a validated food frequency questionnaire and assessed both tree nut and peanut intake together and separately. Mean tree nut intake was 16 grams/day among the high tree nut consumers and 5 grams/day among low tree nut consumers. “Our results showed that one serving (28g or 1 ounce) of tree nuts per week was significantly associated with 7% less MetS,” stated lead researcher Karen Jaceldo-Siegl, DrPH, “Doubling this consumption could potentially reduce MetS risk by 14%.” She added, “Interestingly, while overall nut consumption was associated with lower prevalence of MetS, tree nuts specifically appear to provide beneficial effects on MetS, independent of demographic, lifestyle and other dietary factors.”

MetS is a cluster of risk factors shown to be associated with death, a twofold increased risk for cardiovascular disease, and a fivefold increased risk for type 2 diabetes. While the diagnostic criteria can vary, presence of any three of the five following conditions results in a diagnosis of MetS: abdominal obesity, elevated triglycerides, low HDL cholesterol (the good cholesterol), high blood pressure, and hyperglycemia (high blood sugar levels). Based on NHANES data from 2003-2006, an estimated 34.3% of the U.S. population has MetS.

In addition to the effect of nuts on MetS, the researchers also looked at the effect on obesity. “We found that high tree nut consumers had significantly lower prevalence of obesity compared to the low tree nut consumers,” stated Dr. Jaceldo-Siegl. “And, high consumers of tree nuts had the lowest prevalence of obesity when compared to the low peanut/tree nut groups.”

This latest study comes on the heels of the nuts and all-cause mortality study published in the New England Journal of Medicine last month. “All of this new research supports the growing body of evidence showing that consuming nuts can improve your health,” states Maureen Ternus, M.S., R.D., Executive Director of the International Tree Nut Council Nutrition Research & Education Foundation (INC NREF). “In 2003, FDA (in its qualified health claim for nuts and heart disease) recommended that people eat 1.5 ounces of nuts per day—well above current consumption levels.” So I’m keen to encourage clients to get their handful of nuts every day;”

Sources:

International Tree Nut Council funded study links nut intake with lower risks of obesity

Cross-Sectional Assessment of Nut Consumption and Obesity, Metabolic Syndrome and Other Cardiometabolic Risk Factors

Next week: HORMONES AND CALORIE-BURNING BROWN FAT

In the mean time, don’t forget to watch FIT4LIFE on DBS at 5:30am and 6:00pm Mon, where you can follow this and other Fit4Life routines at home or at your current gym. This is a fitness program to help you shed unwanted pounds, trim excess body fat, and sculpt a lean body. Each week, the workouts will become progressively challenging to keep you motivated toward your fitness and weight loss goals. Each exercise should be performed in sequence with one day of rest in between and each should eventually be completed within 30 to 45 minutes. This program is FREE and available by email to all readers. Personalized programs are also available for a nominal fee. Please email your request (FREE Weight Loss Program or personalized program) to reptsfitness@gmail.com. You may also contact Rodja via BBM (2354ACFD) or visit our website at reptsfitness.com or our facebook page at faceboook.com/repts.fitness for more information and videos of any Fit4Life Workouts.

Rodriguez”Rodja” Constantine is a Certified Personal Trainer, Fitness Consultant and owner of REPTS ( Registered Exercise Professionals & Therapists), a Personal Training Studio located in Rodney Bay opposite RJ Clark. Rodja has over 20 years fitness experience and through REPTS offers upgradeable fitness packages (Personal and small Group Training, Body Analysis, Nutrition Counseling and Planning, NutriCare, FREE Cardio only Gym Membership, Physi-Fitness, and etc.) for one affordable monthly fee. Rodja also designs long term fitness plans and short term workout routines for use at home, your current gym, or when traveling. We invite you to visit REPTS for a free consultation and a tailored program that will best help you achieve your fitness goal. You may call at anytime at 758-722-3763 during business hours (4:30am – 10pm) to schedule an FREE consultation and trial session. . Subscribe to our website at reptsfitness.com or follow repts on facebook at facebook.com/repts.fitness. Call for details.