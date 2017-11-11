Existential Paradox

By Velon John

The years pass by in rabid haste

Seeking the present in the futility of the past

With the hope of a future

That is evanescent in its taunting invitation

And so the time that was and is

Nullifies the future that is real

In its unborn innocence

And thus leaving his dreams

Amidst the grains of his thoughts

Sublimely impotent but real

He then moves along the corridors of his time

Seeking for what he has already found

And thus merging the present with the past

In the hopeful futility of the future

Unknowingly the alpha and the omega are united

And time a construct of the mind exists

And thus fulfils the cogito ergo sum of his existence

As the search into and for himself

Perplexes the primary and secondary principle of his aetiology

He thinks therefore he exists

And he is because of his mind

The alpha and omega are subsumed into the present

Thus making death and life anything but futuristic.