A Day of Celebration For Kimani Melius

FOLLOWING on the heels of yet another young Saint Lucian sports personality soon to wear West Indies colours on the World stage, a number of congratulatory messages has been pouring in from all quarters, the latest being the Education Office for District One and the Saint Lucia National Cricket Association (SLNCA).

The Education Office for District 1 along with the Boguis Primary and Babonneau Secondary schools have organized a day of activities scheduled for next Wednesday to honour Kimani Melius’s achievement of being selected as a member of the West Indies Under-19 World Cup Team.

The event will commence at 9.00 a.m. with a motorcade leaving Babonneau Secondary and stopping at each of the primary schools in Babonneau where Kimani will address the students, take photographs and sign autographs.

The motorcade route is as follows: Babonneau Secondary School, Babonneau Primary School, Fond Assau Primary and La Guerre Primary, with the final stop being Boguis Primary School where Kimani started his education process.

According to organizers, at the Boguis Primary School there will be a brief ceremony followed by lunch in his honour, where government officials, sports officials and educators, community personnel, media representatives and other guests are expected to be in attendance. Selected persons will give brief remarks during the ceremony.

The general public is hereby invited to join us as we celebrate with Kimani. In Babonneau, the day will be referenced as the Kimani Melius Day, where one will be treated to lots of surprises.

Meanwhile, the SLNCA congratulates Kimani on his selection to the West Indies Under-19 Squad for the ICC Youth World Cup in New Zealand. West Indies is the defending champions of this tournament.

At sixteen years old, Kimani is one of the youngest on the squad and he also has a lot of senior experience having played for Saint Lucia since the age of fifteen.

He represented the Windwards at the Under-17 and Under-19 age groups. The SLNCA has closely monitored young Kimani’s progress from the Under-15 age group, when he first played for Saint Lucia and is proud of his development and the level of humbleness he displays.

This year has been an outstanding one for young Kimani as he has represented Saint Lucia at the senior level and the Under-19, where his season was exemplary. To this end, the SLNCA wishes young Kimani all the best.

The full West Indies squad reads: Emmanuel Stewart (captain), KirstanKallicharan (vice-captain), Ronaldo Alimohammed, AlickAthanaze, Cephas Cooper, Kimani Melius, AshmedNedd, Keon Pemberton, Raymond Perez, Joshua Persad, Javeor Royal, Keagan Simmons, BashkarYadram, and Nyeem Young.