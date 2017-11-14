CrossFit758 Hosts First Regional Competition

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – CROSSFIT758, St. Lucia’s only internationally-affiliated CrossFit facility, will host its first-ever regional CrossFit competition, called “Battleground”. The event, slated to be held on Saturday, November 25 at the Beausejour Indoor Facility from 8:00 a.m., has already attracted over 40 regional and local athletes.

“A first for us, we are excited to be hosting this regional competition which will test the strength of our athletes and solidify our name in the regional CrossFit scene. Battleground will have a series of prescribed and scaled events catering to both amateurs and veterans in the sport. We have five divisions this year, which include a teen division, where we will see what our youth have to offer,” stated Brian Charles, Owner of CrossFit 758.

This year, seven athletes from St. Lucia competed at the second annual CrossFit competition in Trinidad and placed second in the women’s scaled division and second and third in the teens division. These athletes will be representing at Battleground.

“This event would not have been possible without the support of our CrossFit box members and sponsors, specifically our main sponsors Climax Herbal Energy Drink, Axcel Finance, GraNuts and KFC. Also supporting sponsors, LUCELEC, Ferrands Dairy, Massy Stores, Domino’s Pizza, S.S.I.B.L., Diamonds International, Courts St. Lucia, Renwick & Co., Café Ole, Blue Waters, Digicel, West Indies Shipping, Body Balance, 123 Digital Ltd., IGY Rodney Bay Marina, Island Style Tile and Bath, Bay Gardens Resorts, Coco Palm Resorts, Excellent Business Marketing, Taxi Sportswear, Subway, JQ Charles Ltd. and ALL Source Logistics.

Everyone is welcome to come support our local athletes. Bring your flags and represent.

For more information, you can visit their website at www.crossfit758.com or follow them on Facebook at Crossfit758 or on Instagram @crossfit758 and @battleground758.