Cricket West Indies: 1-Year Countdown To ICC Women’s World T20 Championship

Statement from Cricket West Indies Office of the President, Whycliffe ‘Dave’ Cameron, on Thursday, November 2, 2017.

WE begin the one-year countdown to the official start of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s World T20 Championship. Our Windies Women are the defending champions.

The event, which is set for November 3-25, 2018 will position the region as a premier sport destination and one which will assemble the best women’s cricketers along with the best brands in the world.

This Championship comes at a time when women’s sports are dominating headlines in a positive way while improving and growing viewership figures and reaching across all platforms. We see this as an exciting opportunity to partner and highlight our support in a meaningful way to the wonderful women’s cricketers of the Caribbean. Windies Women are the defending champions and with a repeat likely, the partnership will offer a tremendous spotlight opportunity.

As we prepare for this world-class event, we look forward to all our fans coming out to support our women. We will be rolling out several targeted programmes for women and girls, with the aim of growing support and awareness.

Some of the targeted programmes will include: online registration platform for all categories of professional women in the region, selection of patrons from all across the region, and additional clinics for girls who may be inspired to participate in cricket and related activities

The Championship is another opportunity to show the world the real Caribbean spirit. We look forward to your full support.