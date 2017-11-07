Chastanet Expresses Condolences To Argentina

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – PRIME Minister of Saint Lucia, Allen Chastanet, has expressed to the President of the Argentine Republic, Honourable Ing. Mauricio Macri and, in turn, the people of the Argentine Republic, his sincere condolences for the unfortunate passing of five Argentine nationals in New York on Tuesday, October 31 during a heinous attack.

In his message, Chastanet stated that “such acts of violence have no place in our society and Saint Lucia, therefore, joins other nations in expressing strong condemnation of these atrocious acts. Saint Lucia stands in solidarity with the Argentine people during this difficult period.”