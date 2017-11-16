Central Castries Are Division 1 Cricket Champions

Share This

















THE 2017 Saint Lucia National Cricket Association (SLNCA) Division 1 Cricket Tournament ended at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground last week.

First innings points were enough to secure the championship for Central Castries in a low-scoring affair. The city lads took full advantage of a sloppy South Castries fielding as rain stopped play inside the final hour.

Batting first, South Castries were bowled out 159 in the 34th over, with Xavier Gabriel top-scoring with 43, Kester Charlemagne (26) and Malcolm Monrose (21).

Bowling for Central Castries, LoicProspere bagged 3 for 28 and JemmiMauricette picked up 2 for 39.

In reply, Central Castries scored 160 all out in the 40th over, with JemmiMauricette leading the way with 27, and Jamaal James and Johnnel Eugene each contributing 21.

Bowling for South Castries, Xavier Gabriel picked up 6 for 46 and Kester Charlemagne 3 for 38.

Batting a second time, South Castries made 145 for 7 declared with Alex Antoine scoring the first half century in the encounter – 75. Kester Charlemagne continued his good run on form in the match, contributing 25.

Bowling for Central Castries, Dillan John picked up 3 for 51 and Rahym Joseph 2 for 18.

Chasing down 149 for victory, Central Castries reached 94 for 2 in 23.3 overs before the rains came. Scoring for Central Castries in their run chase, Jamaal James made 39 and Stephen Naitram 36.

Bowling for South Castries, Daniel Jn. Baptiste picked up 2 for 13.

Results: Central Castries won on 1st innings points.