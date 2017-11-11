BOSL/Guy Brown Memorial Matches On

Share This

















THE 2017 Bank of Saint Lucia-sponsored Guy Brown Memorial Volleyball League continues with six matches on the card at two venues.

Today, in ladies action, it’s Le Club 2 versus Jet Setters at the Vide Boutielle Secondary School while South Stars play Dig Set Point at the Micoud Court. Both matches will serve off from 4:00 p.m.

One game is scheduled in the men’s division for today: South Stars will come up against Dig Set Point at the Micoud Court at 5:30 p.m.

Tomorrow, the South Stars ladies will take on Le Club 1 ladies at the Micoud Court and Jet Setters will face Team 758 (Windward Island School Team) at the Vide Boutielle Secondary School. Both matches will spike off at 4:00 p.m.

One game is scheduled in the men’s division: Jet Setters will look to make amends following their hard-fought five-set defeat at the hands of South Stars last week. They will now take on Team 758 (Windward Island School Team) at the Vide Boutielle Secondary School from 5:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, in matches played last weekend, Le Club females defeated Dig Set Point 3-1. Set scores: 25-7, 25-16, 22-25, 25-12.

It was easy sailing for Le Club men as they breezed past Dig Set Point in straight sets: 25-15, 25-14, 25-19.

In ladies action, Team 758 (Windward School Team) defeated 758 Phoenix 3-1. Set scores: 20- 25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16.

In the men’s action, in a game which lasted 1 hour and 55 minutes and went down to the wire, South Stars defeated Jet Setters 3-2. Set scores: 17-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18, 15-11.

In ladies action, it was sweet revenge for Jet Setters as they defeated South Stars in straight sets: 25-21, 25-19, 25-16.

Also, Dig Set Point ladies defeated Le Club 2 in straight sets: 25-18, 25-19, 25-23 while Le Club 1 brushed aside Team 758 (Windward Island Team) to win 25-14, 25-12, 25-16.