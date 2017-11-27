Belvedere Benefits In Flow Community Christmas

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – OVERLOOKING the west coast village of Canaries, the small community of Belvedere is often itself overlooked. But that could not have been any less the case when Saint Lucia and the Caribbean’s leading telecommunications service provider completed their latest Christmas community project, finishing and painting the Belvedere bus shelter.

Flow, in collaboration with St. Clair and Associates (STACS), Harris Paints and the Canaries Constituency Council, set to work with a team of volunteers. They smoothed and primed the surface, installed a new bench, and painted the interior and exterior in Saint Lucia’s national colours.

This is the third of Flow’s Christmas community projects, following the repainting of the Bay Street Comfort Station in Gros Islet, and refurbishment of the Laborie Village Square.

In addition to the community project, one Flow customer from Canaries can be assured of a $2,000 cash prize this Christmas. One winner will be selected from each of Saint Lucia’s 10 districts, plus Flow is giving a Grand Prize of a $13,000 Smart Home Technology Bundle, with smart TV, smartphone, computer tablet and more, as well as a second prize of a $5,000 Full-Service Bundle.

To qualify for the prize draws, customers can Top Up at least $15, buy any Flow mobile handset, or sign up for selected combo plans on Saint Lucia’s fastest 4G LTE network. They can also get in with a chance to win something extra for Christmas by signing up for landline, post-paid mobile, broadband, or TV, upgrade an existing service, or pay any Flow bill in full and on time.

The 2017 Flow Christmas campaign includes well over $100,000 worth of giveaways, gifts, cash and prizes, community giving, and discounts.