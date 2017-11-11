Avengers Are Shamfest Champs

Share This

















THE curtains came down on this year’s Shamfest with the staging of the finals of both the junior and senior competitions.

In the junior division, Castries Comprehensive Secondary School won over Gros Islet Secondary School by default. However, in the finals, St. Joseph’s Convent Egrets defeated Entrepot Secondary School 16-8. For Convent, Lien Moise netted 10 from 19 attempts, Phoebe Andrew netted 4 from 5 attempts.

Natalie Florentville netted 2 from 4 attempts for Entrepot.

In the senior division, Shamrock Sports Club defeated Sir Arthur Lewis community College 28-8 in the third place playoff. Britney Mc. Donald netted 19 from 40 attempts for Shamrock Sports Club.

In the grand finals, Avengers defeated St. Joseph’s Convent Egrets 31-28. For Avengers, Kamala Mangal scored 29 from 45 attempts. For St. Joseph’s Convent Egrets, Melanie Antoine netted 15 from 23 attempts with Lien Moise scoring 13 from 25 attempts.

At the conclusion of the competition, the following MVP’s were acknowledged: Dasha Eugene — Corinth Secondary; Rochelle Lubin — Bocage Secondary; Sherlana St. Croix — Entrepot Secondary; Shanika Dupre — Gros Islet Secondary; Shervona Mathurin — Babonneau Secondary; GracyAlcide — SJC Egrets Junior; Aeryn George — Castries Comprehensive; Tiffany Allen — Sir Arthur Lewis Community College; Bernet Joseph — SJC Egrets Senior; Shurnice John — Northern Arrows Netball Club; Tessa Reneau — Toughest Netball Club; Ellisa Duquesne – Avengers; and Vionce Weeks — Shamrock Sports Club.

Dasha Eugene of Corinth Secondary School won the shooting competition.