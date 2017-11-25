200+ Boxers For 3rd Caribbean Championship In Saint Lucia

Share This

















THE Saint Lucia Boxing Association’s wheels are in motion for the staging of the 3rd annual Caribbean Developmental Boxing Championship scheduled for Wednesday, December 13, Saint Lucia’s National Day.

On Wednesday, the Association held a press conference to provide an update on the staging of this historic event.

President of the Association, David Christopher, provided some statistical aspects of the upcoming championship, saying, “Over two hundred boxers representing 17 countries from as far as Jamaica in the north to Guyana in the south, including Suriname, will be in action at the Beausejour Indoor Practice Facility.”

The Association will be turning the Beausejour Indoor Practice Facility into a boxing arena.

Former president of the SLBA and renowned cricket commentator, Joseph “Reds” Pereira, also addressed the gathering, saying, “This event rivals any regional sporting event held in Saint Lucia’s history.” He pleaded for Saint Lucians to “give boxing a chance” by coming out to show their support.

A formal endorsement of the regional championship came from Youth and Sports Officer, Patrick Mathurin, as he also encouraged all Saint Lucians to support the event.

He said, “This event will be like Boxing Day before our Boxing Day, a day when we can all enjoy as we support team Saint Lucia.”

Also present at the press briefing were some of Saint Lucia’s premier boxers, including Nathan Ferrari, Marvin Anthony and Delma Jeffrey.

The training squad reads: Males — Nathan Ferrari, Lyndell Marcellin, Marvin Anthony, KeyganMortley, Jacob Gabriel, Arthur Langellier, Adrian Brad Louis, Ron Bastien, Nyran David, Miguel Auguste, Kareem Boyce, Leslie Joseph, Trevon Lynch, Ian Alberto, Augustin Adolph, Leran Regis, Zidan St. Ange, Kimlyn James, JarvelMartie, Marcus James, Omar Christopher Mann, Nicholi Justin, and Daniel Chitolie. Females — Lee Ann Regis, Delma Jeffrey, and Faith Regis.

Guyana won most of the gold medals last year in Barbados as Saint Lucia finished sixth. The hosts will be looking to improve on their medal tally from last year — one gold, one silver and, one bronze. Also among the SLBA’s ambitions is to recapture the Junior Boxer of the Tournament Award, which was won by Saint Lucia’s Omar Mann.

Earlier this year, SLBA hosted the OECS and Creole Boxing Championship and emerged champions in both at the same venue.