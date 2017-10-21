Woman Of The Week – Kashina Anneville

Share This

















IF you know the song, “I’m Sexy And I Know It!” by LMFAO, then I would advise you to start singing it in your heads as you read today’s WOTW because, in my opinion, this should be her theme song wherever she goes.

Kashina Anneville is a big, beautiful and proud woman who shows the world daily that thick girls can be just as sexy as thin ones. To back it up, she has the titles to prove it.

Anneville’s personality by far surpasses her size and is bold and vibrant in all that she does, including her favourite hobby, karaoke, for which she goes by the stage name ‘Kash’.

The Bishop’s Gap resident has made a name for herself in the world of pageantry, including Miss Ghetto Fabulous 2017, where she placed second; A Blast From The Past in 2011, also placing second, and Miss Big and Beautiful in 2008, when she walked away with the crown.

Added to her physical beauty, Anneville also has brains as the former Leon Hess student is also a past SALCC and Monroe College student and is furthering her education with a course at the Caribbean Hospitality and Tourism Training Institute (CHTTi)

When it comes to weight/size and body image, the plus-sized beauty believes that it all boils down to self-acceptance. This, she said, is the key to being comfortable in one’s own skin. She added that there is a serious need to change the definition of beauty in the world.

Anneville’s advice to women like herself is: “Don’t be afraid to take risks and associate with people who are doing positive things and let go of deadweight people that make you feel less than.”

She said she was fortunate to be raised by people who encouraged her to always look past the world’s negativity and to be her best self.

She said: “My biggest cheerleader is my mom and she always tells me I can do anything I put my mind to, so I’m a naturally optimistic person. I believe no matter how bad things may seem, its temporary.”

Anneville knows all too well about the negativity that flies her way simply because of her figure.

One can definitely bet that there will always be people who will judge and be cruel through words and/or actions towards her and people who look like her, for which she had this to say: “At the end of it all, I don’t need anyone to define me. I was born to be awesome and I’m unique, beautifully created by God. Well-proportioned.”

She added: “The thicker the thighs, the sweeter the prize (laughs). I’ve learned that not everyone will like you or how you look, but that’s their problem. I encourage everyone to love the skin you’re in.”

After making such bold and empowering statements, Anneville went on to reveal how much of a teddy bear she is with her WOTW secret.

She said: “No matter how many times I watch the movie, “Titanic”, I cry every time. Corny, right?”