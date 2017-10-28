Veterans Football Creole-Style Today

Share This

















ALL eyes will be glued on the pitch this evening in the battle dubbed “The Final Four” in the 2017 Veterans In Sports Inc. tournament.

From 6:00 p.m., La Clery will be hoping to make amends following their 3-1 defeat at the hands of LaboweConnextions in their opening game on Sunday. North East Castries will come up against Marchand who were defeated on Wednesday evening 4-0, also by Labowe Connextions.

With two wins under their belt, scoring 7 goals for and 1 against, LaboweConnextions have cemented their place into the main draw.

In this all-important encounter, both La Clery and Marchand will have to pull all stops, including their experience, this evening if they are to advance to the main draw scheduled to kick off on November 11 at the PMG.

In the second game, Vieux Fort North will take on Canaries at 8:00 p.m. Both teams have 1 win under their belt. Canaries defeated Choiseul 2-0 on Sunday, while VFN had the better of Choiseul 3-0 during a heavy downpour.

VFN will be going into this encounter with a better goal average.

Meanwhile, before the main showdown from 3:00 p.m., football fans will witness three 1-hour pre-tournament warm-up matches to set the stage for “The Final Four”.

From 3:00 p.m., defending champions VSADC will take on Dennery All Blacks, then it’s BTC All Stars versus Mon Repos Sharks at 4:00 pm, while Plate Champions Vieux Fort South will round off things in that segment when they come up against FLOW Lancers FC at 5:00 p.m.

On Wednesday evening, Veterans In Sports Inc. held its second set of qualifying match-ups.

Continuing where they left off on Sunday evening after defeating La Clery 3-1, there was no stopping LaboweConnextions as they had an outstanding performance to go to defeat a highly- fancied Marchand team by 4-0 with goals from Kenneth Clarke (34th minute), Dave Joseph (47th minute), Nathan James (52nd minute) and Leroy Willie (67th minute). The quartet ensured their team’s qualification for this year’s tournament.

In the second game on the evening, Vieux Fort North defeated Choiseul 3-0 with goals from Yuans Isaac (5th minute), Richard Langellier (23rd minute) and Wayne Theodore (27th minute).