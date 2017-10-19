Sub-Regional Workshop on “Business Continuity & Disaster Management”

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – THE St. Lucia Employers Federation (SLEF) in collaboration with the Caribbean Employers Confederation (CEC) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) hosted a workshop titled, “Business Continuity & Disaster Management”, yesterday at Bay Gardens Inn.

The proposed agenda for the workshop included how disaster resilience is your business; developing and implementing a Disaster Management Plan; the Role of the National Disaster Management Agency; and Proposed Services that can be offered by the St. Lucia Employers Federation.

Among the facilitators were Vanessa Phala, Senior Specialist Employers’ Activities of the ILO; Robert Teelucksing, Senior Consulting Emergency Management of Tee Luck Sing and Associates Limited; Andrew George, Programme Development Officer at the National Emergency Management Organisation; and Joseph Alexander Executive Director of the St. Lucia Employers Federation.

This workshop was designed to equip participants with measures to improve disaster planning, prevention, preparedness, response and recovery.