‘Size Does Not Matter’ – Chamber of Commerce

Share This

















“SIZE does not impact excellence, there is no correlation!”

Members from the Panel of Judges for the St. Lucia Business Awards echoed this sentiment continuously during the Business Awards Orientation Workshop held on October 18 at the Chamber’s Secretariat.

The fact that the National Awards is an activity included in the Nobel Laureate Calendar of Activities strengthens the point that the Awards are opened to every business on the island. As had been done for last few years, all interested businesses had the opportunity to seek clarification and to gain additional insight into making a winning submission.

The St. Lucia Business Awards Committee, therefore, encourages business to join the scores of all-sized companies from all sectors that have participated and benefitted from taking part in the most prestigious and recognizable Business Awards in the Caribbean. The extent of free marketing and publicity associated with nominees and winners is phenomenal for participants and well worth the effort.

The Committee also wishes to underscore the inquisitive line of questioning included in the Awards process, which ultimately results in providing invaluable insight and appreciation for their own business and areas where they can improve.

Deadline for submissions is November 24, 2017.

Businesses may apply for multiple awards in the various categories depending on the area of expertise and excellence.

• Prime Ministers Award for Innovation

• Award for Service Excellence

• Award for Corporate Governance

• Entrepreneur of the Year Award

• Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award

• Business of the Year Award

• Exporter of the Year Award Goods

• Exporter of the Year Award Services

• Award for Excellence in Human Resource Development

• Award for Marketing Excellence

• Award for Corporate Leadership

• Award for Corporate Social Responsibility

• Green Award

• Idea of the Year Award

All businesses are urged to access the applications forms via the Chamber’s website http://www.stluciachamber.org/bussiness-awards or contact the Chamber Secretariat at 452 3165. Deadline for submission of applications is November 24, 2017.