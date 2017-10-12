Sharks All The Way

Share This

















SHARKS Swim Club has done it again, emerging champions of the 2017 Capri-Sun Short Course Swimming Championship held over the weekend at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre.

The meet, which was organized by Seajays Swim Club, saw Sharks amassing 1268 points — 67 points ahead of second place team Seajays (1191 points) while Lightning Aquatic placed third with 618 points.

Dubbed the “OECS Swim Trials”, the meet was staged to select Saint Lucia’s 34-member team for the OECS Swim Championship slated for Saint Lucia next month.

The highlight of the meet was 8-year-old Antoine Destang setting two age group records in the 8-and-under boys 50-metre freestyle (31:15 seconds) and 100-metre freestyle (1 minute and 09.66 seconds). For his scintillating performance in the pool, Antoine won the top-ranked swimmer award in his age group.

A combined 105 boys and girls participated in 51 events representing the following swim clubs: Sharks, Lightning Aquatics, R R Swim Club, Sports Academy, Southern Flying Fish and Seajays Swim Club.

Sharks Swim Club took charge of the girls category, winning with 754 points with Seajays placing second with 466 points and Lightning Aquatics third on 332 points.

It was sweet revenge for Seajaysboys team as they amassed 697 points, 219 points ahead of Sharks with 478 points while Lightning Aquatics came in third with 262 points

The top-ranking swimmers in the various categories included: 8-and-under girls 3rd place Jaida Henry, 2nd place Mila Festini Cromer and 1st place Fayth Jeffery. In the boys category 3rd place Thaeden Antoine, 2nd place Diego Vargas and 1st place Antoine Destang.

In the 9-10 Girls: 3rd place JerminaOdlum-Smith, 2nd place Amelia Joseph and 1st place Jasmine Stiede. In the boys category: 3rd place Ethan Hazell, 2nd place Karic Charles and 1st place TherronHerelle.

Girls 11-12, 3rd place JorjaMederick, 2nd place Naekeisha Louis and 1st place Niama Hazell. In the boys category: 3rd place Akim Ernest, 2nd place Ziv Reynolds, 1st place D’Andre Blanchard.

Mikaili Charlemagne took charge of the girls 13-14 category, winning ahead of 2nd place finisher Marisa Louisy and 3rd placer Mya Hilaire. Topping the boys division was JayhanOdlum-Smith, while 2nd was TerrelMonplaisir and 3rd Jamarr Archibald.

Girls 15-17: 1st Mikaela Casimir, 2nd Eden Crick and 3rd Mya Peter. In the boys division, 1st place was Devin Boodha, 2nd place Nicholas Mc Lennon and 3rd Omar Alexander.

Girls 18-and-over: 1st place Vanessa Eugene, 2nd place Shernice Popo and Michael Louis Fernand and Jonathan Calderon tied for 1st place.

One noticeable absentee at this year’s meet was Katie Kyle, who is the reigning Junior Sportswoman of the Year in Saint Lucia, currently attending college in the United Kingdom.