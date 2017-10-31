School Sports Results: Under-19 Football

Share This

















UNDER-19 football action continued in the 2017 Department of Youth and Sports Inter-Schools Football Competition played on Friday with a win for Gros Islet, while Boys Training Centre and Sir Ira Simmons played to a 3-all draw. In the latter match-up, Serge Louisy had an impressive hat trick for BTC. For Sir Ira, the goals were scored by Chris Sylvester, J. Moise and Gabriel Biscette.

Gros Islet Secondary School came out on top against Bocage Secondary. For Gros Islet, Shanon Leonce had an impressive hat trick, with goals in the 35th, 52nd and 79th minutes. Also on the score sheet for Gros Islet was talented midfielder Jahlil Evans, and Jardel Nelson.

Bocage was competitive throughout most of the game. However, two goals from Jn. Naie Lesmond and one from Sherman Charles were not enough as Gros Islet went on to win 5-3 at the end of regulation time.