“Run For Jesus” Sets Records

SIXTEEN-YEAR-OLDZidanDanzie of Gros Islet Secondary School and 10-year-old Skye Eugene of Monchy Primary School emerged male and female champions respectively at the fourth Annual “Run for Jesus” 4-kilometre road race organized by the La Feuille Pentecostal Church on Sunday.

The event, started outside the La Feuille Pentecostal Church at 7:25 a.m. with close to 100 participants racing to the finish line at Pigeon Point.

Danzie made light work of the field as he stamped his authority from the very start to beat Ajani Scott into second place, crossing the finish line in a new record time of 26 minutes and 56 seconds to receive the AIMS trophy sponsored by Leslie Collymore.

In the ladies category, Eugene finished ahead of Terry Hunte in a time of 41 minutes and 13 seconds. She also beat seasoned campaigner Phillisa Joseph into third place. In addition to her overall trophy, Eugene received the Caribbean Metals/Williams Construction (Saint Lucia) Limited Trophy for the first female home in the 10-and-under age category and Massy United Insurance trophy for the youngest female to cross the finish line.

Ajani Scott, who finish in a time of 29 minutes and 18 seconds in the male category and Terry Hunte in a time of 42 minutes 14 seconds (female) received trophies courtesy Massy United Insurance Limited. Third placers Mark Maxius (29 minutes and 54 seconds) and Phillisa Joseph (43 minutes and 57 seconds) received the Saint Lucia Football Association trophy.

The top 30 runners to cross the finish line received gold, silver and bronze medals.

Other awards were presented to: Male (11-15 age category) 1st Trevon Sexius — 5th overall; 2nd Daniel Kennedy — 6th overall; 3rd Deanson Alphonse — 8th overall; 4th Jeremiah Justin — 9th overall and Female (11-15) 1st Danyz Daniel — 23rd overall; 2nd Faith Regis — 29th overall; 3rd Brianna Mc Vane — 31st overall.

Male (16-24 age category) — 1st Ziedon Danzie — 1st overall; 2nd Ajani Scott — 2nd overall; 3rd Thaddeus George — 4th overall; 4th Yohan Hunte – 7th overall; and Female (16-24) 1st ShamoyaManderson — 25th overall; 2nd Kaisha Norley — 38th overall; 3rd Tamara Norley — 39th overall.

In the male 25-35 age category: 1st Sheridan Eugene — 12th overall. In the female 25-35 category, 1st was Charmaine Eugene — 28th overall.

Male (36-40 age category) — 1st Mark Maxius — 3rd overall; and Female (36 – 40), 1st Terry Hunte — 16th overall; 2nd Vanessa Alphonse — 26th overall.

Wayne Gaston was first across the finish line in the male 41-50 age category while in the female segment 1st was Phillisa Joseph (17th overall), followed by Albertha Fitz (30th overall), Christina Joseph (40th overall) and Joy Daniel (42nd overall).

Catherine Daniel, a teacher at Gros Islet Secondary took charge of the female 51-59 age category, finishing 32nd overall, ahead of Paula Mc Dowell (35th) and Maudlyn Coates (36th).

Peter Kent captured the award for the 1st male 60 and over and also the oldest to cross the finish line while 6-year-old Peter Alphonse was the youngest male to finish.

The run was staged under the theme “Promoting Healthy Lifestyle” and was part of the La Feuille Pentecostal Church’s thrust to promote healthy lifestyles through physical activity among its members.

Head of the organizing committee, Judith Murraine, applauded the efforts of the participants, particularly in the 51-60 category, and the oldest male Peter Kent (age 69) and the oldest female Maudlyn Coates (age 59) of La Feuille for finishing the event. She also singled out for commendation the youth who participated, noting that they, too, were leading in embracing a healthy lifestyle.

The event was made possible through sponsorship from and partnership with Massy United Insurance Limited, Caribbean Metals, Williams Construction (Saint Lucia) Limited, Saint Lucia Football Association, AIMS/ Leslie Collymore, Windward and Leeward Brewery, Scott’s Sports Shop, Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (Traffic Department — Northern Division), Saint Lucia Fire Service, Saint Lucia Red Cross and church volunteers.