Refund of World Creole Music Festival Tickets

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – Persons who purchased tickets for the 2017 edition of the World Creole Music Festival may be eligible for a refund.

Persons with valid tickets and receipts from online ticket purchase should present them at the office of the Dominica Festivals Committee from October 23–31, 2017. A valid ID must also be presented. Once the information is received and processed, refunds will be made during the week of November 6, 2017.

The Dominica Festivals Committee is unable to facilitate refunds without proof of purchase of World Creole Music Festival tickets. Refund of tickets purchased online can also be facilitated through www.ticketpalcaribbean.com.

The Dominica Festivals Committee sympathizes with all Dominicans for the loss suffered during the passage of hurricane Maria. We remain committed to rebuilding Dominica better as we continue on the road to recovery.

For more information on Dominica, contact Discover Dominica Authority at 1-767- 448-2045; or visit Dominica’s official website: www.DiscoverDominica.com, follow Dominica on Twitter and Facebook and take a look at our videos on YouTube.