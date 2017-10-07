Massy Stores, Yoplait Continue Breast Cancer Fight

Share This

















ONCE again, Massy Stores and Yoplait™ have reaffirmed their commitment to the early detection of breast cancer while raising funds for women living with the disease. As such, St. Lucians are invited to be a part of their 2017 Cancer Campaign being held under the theme, “2 More Reasons to Join Us in the Fight”.

Each year, Massy Stores and Yoplait™ organize a number of special initiatives to help support women who are dealing with breast cancer. Yesterday, the company launched the tenth anniversary of the six-week campaign where all funds raised from a number of initiatives support the work of the National Community Foundation (NCF) and Faces of Cancer.

Oncologist Dr. Owen Gabriel, who was the guest speaker at the event, lauded Massy Stores for its contributions to the Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign and noted that it has grown in formidable proportions as a result of the work put forward by the company and its partners.

“This is the kind of networking and collaboration we seek, both from the standpoint of the National Non-Communicable Disease Commission, which I chair and as the Head of the Department of Oncology at Victoria Hospital. This is the kind of strategy that I am interested in: this Multi-Agency Strength Strategy, or MASS, for short, which pools resources together and uses expertise of diverse groups. We are sure to create an invincible force to combat cancer.”

The Breast Cancer Awareness and Fund-Raising campaign, which runs until November 12, includes continuous promotion of the importance of healthy lifestyles and good nutrition among women as a means of combating and managing this disease. At the heart of the campaign are various activities which provide funds to be placed in a special cancer fund, Yoplait Yogurt promotion, branded merchandise, an auction night and the now signature Walk Against Cancer scheduled for November 5 from Massy Stores Mega to Pigeon Island. To mark the tenth anniversary of the campaign, all walkers will get a chance to win 10 attractive prizes with one of the top prizes being a trip for two to New York.

“These kinds of initiatives that benefit the health of our women fill us with great joy and optimism. Over the years, we have remained firm in supporting the fight against breast cancer, assisting to bring awareness and raise funds for women living with this disease. This year, we hope to surpass the 2016 donation of $62,000 and we know that with the support of our sponsors, the public and our team members, this can be realized,” said SanchaRaggie, Marketing Manager of Massy Stores.

To learn more about the various events and to show your support to the millions of women who fight together against breast cancer and, more specifically, the many St. Lucian women living with the disease, visit the Massy Stores website and the Massy Stores Facebook page.