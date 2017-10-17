News, Top Story

La Magwit’s True Blue

1

FOLLOWERS of the La Marguerite flower festival will show their true blue today as they observe the Feast Day (gwanfèt) in Laborie.

Vive La Magwit!

The proceedings will begin with a special church service from 9:30 a.m. at the Church of the Purification of the Blessed Virgin Mary to be followed by a parade through the village’s streets from 11:00 a.m. before the groups assemble at Desmond Collymore Park and make special cultural presentations.

Vive La Magwit!

Today’s proceedings follow a school church service held yesterday morning at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, in Castries.

Vive La Magwit!

Meanwhile, the grand séance was held last Friday evening at la Ressource playing field in Dennery. Scores of supporters attended the lively session that involved music – the Eastern Folk Band struck up some infectious rhythms – dancing and laughter as the various officials in the hierarchical structure flexed their muscles.

Vive La Magwit!

A major highlight of Friday’s séance was – you guessed it – La Magwit followers adamantly expressing that their festival is better than their rival, La Rose. Whatever the case, La Magwit followers always seem to have the upper hand since they always have the last word by having to respond to unflattering comments made about them by La Rose followers in August.

Vive La Magwit!

For what it’s worth, one can only hope that the friendly, non-violent verbal war between the two factions continue to remain civil.

To all followers of today’s festival, Vive la Magwit!

Vive La Magwit!
Stan Bishop began his career in journalism in March 2008 writing freelance for The VOICE newspaper for six weeks before being hired as a part-time journalist there when one of the company’s journalists was overseas on assignment.

Although he was initially told that the job would last only two weeks, he was able to demonstrate such high quality work that the company offered him a permanent job before that fortnight was over. Read full bio...

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *